Constantine man killed in crash on U.S. 131

THREE RIVERS — A 66-year-old man from Constantine was killed Friday in a two-vehicle crash on U.S. 131 near M-60.

According to Michigan State Police, the incident occurred late Friday morning when the southbound Ford Escape driven by the man reportedly crossed the center line and went into the northbound lanes. A semi tractor-trailer was going northbound at the time and tried to avoid the collision, but could not.

The 66-year-old man was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash. Two dogs riding in the vehicle were also declared deceased at the scene. The family has been notified, according to police.

The driver of the semi, a 60-year-old man from Indiana, was uninjured. He too was wearing a seatbelt at the time, according to police.

It is unknown whether or not drugs or alcohol were a factor in the crash. The incident remains under investigation.

Michigan State Police were assisted by St. Joseph County Sheriff’s Department, Three Rivers Police Department, Three Rivers Fire Department, Fabius-Park Fire Department, Michigan Department of Transportation, Bower’s Towing and Shears Wrecker Service.

