Constantine man killed in crash on U.S. 131

THREE RIVERS — A 66-year-old man from Constantine was killed Friday in a two-vehicle crash on U.S. 131 near M-60.

According to Michigan State Police, the incident occurred late Friday morning when the southbound Ford Escape driven by the 66-year-old reportedly crossed the center line and went into the northbound lanes. A semi tractor-trailer was going northbound at the time and reportedly tried to avoid a collision, but could not.

The 66-year-old man was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash. Two dogs riding in the vehicle were also declared deceased at the scene. The family has been notified, according to police, but a name has not been released.

The driver of the semi, a 60-year-old man from Indiana, was uninjured. He, too, was wearing a seatbelt at the time, according to police.

It is unknown whether or not drugs or alcohol were a factor in the crash. The incident remains under investigation.

Michigan State Police were assisted by St. Joseph County Sheriff’s Department, Three Rivers Police Department, Three Rivers Fire Department, Fabius-Park Fire Department, Michigan Department of Transportation, Bower’s Towing and Shears Wrecker Service.