Constantine man killed in vehicle-pedestrian crash

CONSTANTINE TWP. — A 57-year-old man from Constantine was killed when he was struck by a vehicle Tuesday.

According to the St. Joseph County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called at 6:48 p.m. Tuesday to the area of Withers Road and U.S. 131 for a reported vehicle-pedestrian crash. Police claim a vehicle driven by 50-year-old Lee Victor Divelbiss of Three Rivers was traveling eastbound on Withers Road when it struck the 57-year-old, identified as Todd Donald Manos. Manos was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police claim alcohol and speed are believed to be factors in the crash, with the incident remaining under investigation at this time.

The Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by LifeCare Ambulance, the St. Joseph County Road Commission, Centreville-Constantine Police Department, Michigan State Police, and Constantine Fire Department.