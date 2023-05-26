Constantine schools investigating employee’s ‘inappropriate contact’ with students

By Robert Tomlinson

News Director

CONSTANTINE — A Constantine Public Schools employee is on non-disciplinary paid administrative leave amid an investigation into alleged “inappropriate contact” they had with two students.

According to a statement from the school district Friday, Superintendent Joe Holloway said he became aware of the allegations and initiated a “fact-finding” investigation into the allegation. The district said they are cooperating with law enforcement agencies.

In their statement, the district said their “top priority is to provide a safe environment for its students,” and the investigation is ongoing. The Commercial-News has reached out to the district seeking further information, however the district’s statement says there is no further information regarding the incident at this time.

Those with questions about the district’s statement are asked to call Holloway at (269) 435-8900.

