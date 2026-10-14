Construction concludes: Allegan streets now open

By Gari Voss

Trowbridge, Chestnut and Walnut Streets in Downtown Allegan are open to public traffic. The improvements to water, sewer and electric infrastructure began in the spring. Huge canyons were dug down the streets to remove old, crumbling pipes and junctions then new pieces were installed. Residents and businesses along the streets are taking a deep breath. They are thankful for the improvements and even happier that life is returning to relative normality.

While the fine tuning is continuing Downtown, the Rossman Park Neighborhood along Marshall Street have entered into the throws of construction. Residents are learning how to maneuver around barricades and/or take creative routes home, but progress is being made.

During the week of October 12, 2026, stakeholders will gather for a final walkthrough of Downtown streets. The walkthrough will allow opportunities to check for quality assurance on construction deliverables. All items on the project punch list must be completed and meet project specifications.

“The City of Allegan is excited to present a revitalized Downtown district for all local businesses, residents, and visitors to enjoy. With newly paved streets, pedestrian pathways, enhanced lighting, and updated landscaping, the project creates a safer, more attractive, and more accessible environment for all who travel the streets of Downtown Allegan.”

Rossman Park

South Side Project Area.

While the fine tuning is continuing Downtown, the Rossman Park Neighborhood along Marshall Street has entered into the throws of construction. Residents are learning how to maneuver around barricades and/or take creative routes home, but progress is being made.

Currently, the watermain installation is progressing along the south side of M-89/Marshall Street. This requires huge pieces of machinery and the piling of dirt for later use. As soon as the watermain is laid, the Milbocker crew will begin with sanitary sewer installation.