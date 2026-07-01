Construction project on M-89 to be paused for Fourth of July weekend

By Jason Wesseldyk

Sports Editor

Motorists traveling through Otsego during the Fourth of July holiday weekend should encounter fewer construction-related delays along M-89, as the Michigan Department of Transportation is temporarily suspending work on the highway resurfacing project to accommodate the expected increase in holiday traffic.

Beginning at 3 p.m. Thursday, July 2, lane restrictions will be removed wherever possible on MDOT projects across the state, with work scheduled to resume at 6 a.m. Monday, July 6.

The temporary pause is part of a statewide effort to ease congestion during one of the busiest travel weekends of the year.

According to AAA, more than 2.6 million Michigan residents are expected to travel at least 50 miles from home over the Independence Day holiday, setting a new state record.

While construction activity will stop over the holiday weekend, motorists should still be prepared to encounter temporary traffic shifts, shoulder closures and construction equipment in some work zones where those features cannot safely be removed.

Otsego Department of Public Works Superintendent Mike Bosch said the temporary suspension also applies to the M-89 resurfacing project through the city.

“I have not gotten direct messaging recently from MDOT, but that is definitely correct as all work is stopped over the holiday weekend unless for some reason it was critical for health and safety concerns, which M-89 is not,” Bosch said.

Bosch said the project continues to make steady progress.

“They are progressing along well and are now out working in the township on the strip,” he said. “I believe most of the pre-work to sidewalks and road repair prior to repaving has been done throughout the city of Otsego.”

The $2.3 million project includes resurfacing M-89 from the western city limits through Otsego and is expected to continue into August after construction resumes following the holiday weekend.

Although many lane restrictions will be lifted statewide, MDOT officials reminded motorists to remain alert while traveling through work zones.

“We remind everyone that there may still be work zones with lane restrictions in place for everyone’s safety,” State Transportation Director Bradley Wieferich said. “Even though we’ve pulled back the barrels on a majority of our projects, there are still some cases where that just isn’t possible.

“So drivers, remember to slow down, put away those devices and focus on the task at hand. We want everyone to make it back home safely every night.”

MDOT officials said 106 of the department’s 177 active road and bridge projects statewide will have lane restrictions removed for the holiday weekend in an effort to improve traffic flow while maintaining safety for both motorists and road crews.