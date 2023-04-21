Consumers Energy Project opposition group travels to Lansing

LANSING – On Thursday afternoon, April 13, a group of Van Buren County residents once again traveled to Lansing to attend a Michigan Public Service Commission (MPSC) meeting and voice their concerns regarding Consumers Energy proposed high voltage transmission line.

Julia Richardson, an Almena township resident, and administrator of the Facebook group, SAVE OUR TREES: Stop the Power Line, said, “Our group has resolutions against the proposed route from Almena, Antwerp, Paw Paw and Lawrence townships, as well as the village of Lawrence, and the Van Buren County Commissioners. We have statements of opposition from State Senator Aric Nesbitt, State Representative Pauline Wendzel, and as of Saturday, April 15, an e-mail from Shane Muchmore, Senator Sean McCann’s chief of staff. Certainly, these numerous official statements prove the proposed ‘paused’ route is not an acceptable solution. ‘Pause’ should immediately be changed to ‘stop.’”

In addition, on April 7, a small group of proposed affected landowners met virtually with Shane Muchmore, Senator McCann’s chief of staff. Sen. McCann is the chair of the Energy and Environment Committee. Muchmore’s e-mail response to that meeting was provided to the MPSC commissioners. The e-mail stated, “Senator McCann and I had an in-depth conversation regarding this issue, and he is very concerned about the proposal as described.” It also said, “I have another meeting with Consumers’ leadership scheduled to reinforce the Senator’s concern that there is an amicable resolution.”

The Facebook group plans to picket Consumers Energy, in Kalamazoo, on Earth Day, Saturday, April 22, at 1 p.m.