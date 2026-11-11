Consumers granted more time to negotiate sale of Calkins Dam

The future of the dam that created Lake Allegan remains unsettled after Michigan regulators gave Consumers Energy more time to negotiate over its proposed sale of 13 hydroelectric dams.

The Michigan Public Service Commission voted Nov. 5 to extend its deadline for ruling on the proposal, which includes the Calkins Bridge Dam on the Kalamazoo River. It was the second delay in the case. Any settlement must be filed by 5 p.m. Dec. 9. The commission plans to issue a final order Dec. 17 if no settlement is filed. A further extension would require a joint request from a majority of the parties in the case.

The City of Allegan built the dam in 1935, and its power plant began commercial operation in 1936. The city operated it until Consumers Energy bought it in 1969. The dam holds back the Kalamazoo River to form the roughly 1,600-acre Lake Allegan. It is the only hydroelectric plant Consumers owns on the river and can generate about 2.55 megawatts. For people who live along the lake or use it for recreation, the debate over who owns the dam also raises a question about who will pay to keep it in service.

The lake also lies within the Kalamazoo River Superfund site. Sediment behind the dam contains PCBs, industrial chemicals tied to historic paper mill waste. That contamination adds an environmental consideration to any future discussion of drawing down the lake or removing the dam.

Consumers announced the proposed sale in September 2025. Confluence Hydro, a subsidiary of private equity firm Hull Street Energy, would buy the dams for $1 apiece and sell their electricity back to Consumers under a 30-year contract. The proposed price starts at $160 per megawatt-hour and rises 2.5 percent each year. The commission said the above-market rate would help fund future repairs. The 13 dams, spread across the Au Sable, Grand, Kalamazoo, Manistee and Muskegon rivers, have a combined generating capacity of 132 megawatts.

Consumers says the sale would preserve the reservoirs and save its customers about $500 million compared with decommissioning the dams. Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel has challenged whether the deal is in customers’ best interest and raised concerns about who would bear the cost if a private owner failed to maintain the dams. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer told the commission that the agreement lacks enforceable financial protections for repairs, environmental costs and eventual retirement. An administrative law judge recommended rejecting the proposal in June. The final decision rests with the commission.