Controlled deer hunt set at Love Creek in Berrien Twp.

Love Creek County Park on Huckleberry Road in Berrien Township will allow a limited number of deer hunters to participate in a controlled hunt this year to help manage the park’s deer population, Director Derek Pelc reported.

“The hunt is intended to maintain a healthy deer population while protecting the health and regeneration of the park’s forest ecosystem,” he said.

Application

deadline

Permit applications will be accepted through Friday, October 23. A lottery drawing will be held on Saturday, October 24. Applicants do not need to be present for the drawing. Six hunters will be selected, and successful applicants will be notified promptly.

Hunt dates are as follows: Sunday, November 15 through Wednesday, November 18

Hunting is by permit only.

The park will be closed to visitors during the hunt.

Successful hunters will be charged a $25 park hunting access fee per zone.

Hunters must meet with park staff for a required hunt orientation before November 12. The orientation will include a visit to the assigned hunting zone and a review of hunt rules and information.

Hunters must have a valid base hunting license and personal deer permit, as well as a Deer Management Assistance Permit (DMAP) issued by Love Creek County Park.

One DMAP (antlerless deer permit) will be available for each hunting zone.

A hunting companion may accompany a successful applicant, provided the companion is identified in advance and participates in the required hunter orientation.

Chances of getting a deer at Love Creek aren’t any better or worse than at other locations in Berrien County, said Pelc, noting that the hunt is being conducted for deer management objectives.

How to Apply: To receive a deer hunt application, please visit Love Creek County Park or email lovecreek@berriencounty.org.

Applications must be received by Friday, October 23.