Cooling centers available this week in St. Joseph County

Pictured is the Rivers Enrichment Center of the St. Joseph County Commission on Aging in 2024. Both COAs, as well as the Three Rivers Public Library and Sturgis Public Library, are among the cooling centers open in St. Joseph County this week with extremely hot temperatures approaching this week. (COMMERCIAL-NEWS | ROBERT TOMLINSON)

By Robert Tomlinson

News Director

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY — With extreme heat expected this week, and temperatures in the low to mid 90s with humidity, there will be cooling centers available across the county for those who need to beat the heat.

According to St. Joseph County Emergency Manager Josh Shook, the main cooling centers in the county will be the St. Joseph County Commission on Aging at 1200 W. Broadway St. in Three Rivers and 306 N. Franks Ave. in Sturgis, the Three Rivers Public Library at 88 N. Main St. in Three Rivers, and the Sturgis Public Library at 255 North St. in Sturgis.

Both COA locations are open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. The Three Rivers Public Library is open from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on weekdays and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturdays. The Sturgis Public Library is open from 9:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Mondays, Tuesdays, and Thursdays, Wednesdays from 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., and Saturdays from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Both libraries will be closed on Friday, July 3 and Saturday, July 4 in observance of Independence Day.

Additional places to cool down will be local Meijer and Walmart stores, as well as the Constantine Township Library, the White Pigeon Township Library, and the Burr Oak Township Library, which may also provide cooling assistance during normal business hours.

Emergency officials advise residents to drink plenty of water to stay hydrated during the day, stay in air-conditioned places, and check on family, friends and neighbors. In an emergency, people are asked to call 911.

There may be additional cooling centers available. We will update this list once locations are confirmed with St. Joseph County Emergency Management.

Robert Tomlinson can be reached at 279-7488 or robert@wilcoxnewspapers.com.