Council rejects censure of Russ Gardner, 6-1

By Art Nicholas

SAUGATUCK — The Saugatuck City Council on Monday, Oct. 26, rejected a resolution to censure Councilmember Russ Gardner. The 6–1 vote came after more than an hour of public comment before a standing-room-only crowd.

Councilmember Gregory Muncey moved to deny the resolution. Mayor Holly Anderson, who brought the resolution forward, cast the only dissenting vote.

The resolution accused Gardner of repeatedly contacting city employees directly, in violation of the City Charter. Gardner called the effort “a toothless witch hunt.” Later in the meeting, he struck a softer tone: “I’ve listened to everything said and … it’s a learning opportunity.”

A packed room

Early in Monday’s Saugatuck City Council meeting, City Manager Ryan Cummins announced that the Convention and Visitors Bureau had secured next summer’s fireworks for the Fourth of July itself. The fireworks inside City Hall started sooner — during public comment.

The council chamber at City Hall was standing room only, and dozens more people watched on Zoom. Most of the comments were about the censure.

Speakers included several former mayors and members of the original Charter Committee, which wrote the charter voters approved in 1984. Business owners, longtime residents and newer arrivals also spoke.

Most of the crowd backed Gardner, though some speakers supported the censure.

The discussion was mostly civil, if heated. Early on, one audience member told a speaker to “shut up.” Several speakers criticized what they called divisiveness and mean-spirited leadership in city government. Some aimed criticism, directly or indirectly, at council members and city staff.

The charter’s opening clause

Much of the debate turned on how to read Section 4.9(c) of the charter:

“Except for the purpose of inquiries and investigations, the council or its members shall deal with city officers and employees who are subject to the direction and supervision of the manager solely through the manager, and neither the council nor its members shall give orders to any such officer or employee, either publicly or privately.”

The mayor’s memo and the resolution quoted the rule without its opening clause. Many council members and residents said that clause gives council members the right to talk with city employees as part of an inquiry or investigation.

Anderson, Cummins and City Attorney Jacob Witte disagreed. They said a later part of the charter explains what counts as an investigation and how one is started. Section 4.20 gives “the council or its duly appointed representatives” power to subpoena witnesses and conduct formal investigations of city departments.

Cummins defended the rule in a report to the council before the vote. He said requiring council members to deal with staff through the manager protects employees from politics and from being pulled in seven directions by seven elected officials.

He traced the council-manager form of government to the early 1900s. He said it grew out of concerns about political patronage and corruption, and was meant to separate political decision-making from day-to-day administration. Today it is the most common form of government for U.S. municipalities with more than 2,500 people, he said.

Cummins said the rule doesn’t stop council members from representing constituents, passing along concerns or asking questions, as long as those go through him. He told the council that some current members had also run afoul of the provision, and corrected it when he raised concerns.

In Gardner’s case, he said, the city had tried training with a facilitator, the attorney’s opinion, emails, phone calls and offers to meet, with no change. He also cited his professional code of ethics and the city’s ethics policy, which he said require him to uphold the charter.

“At the end of the day, we have a council manager form of government. It’s established by our charter,” Cummins said. “We have a rule of law in this country. Ethics do matter.”

Council members weigh in

Councilmember Scott Dean said voters, not the council, should judge Gardner. “Frankly I think the best way to admonish a politician if you disagree with their actions is at the ballot box,” he said.

Councilmembers Chris Peterson and Muncey spoke about the toll the council’s disagreements have taken on their desire to serve in public office. Both are leaving the council this year.

Mayor Pro Tem Joe Clark and Councilmember Lauren Stanton called for compromise. They encouraged Gardner to communicate more directly with Cummins.

What the resolution alleged

The resolution listed seven contacts with staff from May 2025 to September 2026. Most were emails passing along residents’ concerns: sediment runoff and “clay” water at an Allegan Street construction site, and a fence partly on city property on North Elizabeth Street. Gardner also asked the planning director to get a 3D rendering of a proposed building at 640 Water St.

In June, Anderson warned Gardner in writing that another violation would lead to a censure resolution. The final straw, according to her memo, came Sept. 28. That day Gardner emailed Public Works Director Mark Ondersma asking to go up Mt. Baldhead together. Anderson wrote that Gardner wanted to share the dune’s history, discuss electrical concerns and pass along a volunteer’s feedback.

The resolution called Gardner’s conduct “unfair, disrespectful, and unkind to City staff and the City Manager.”

Letters to the council

Two letters opposing the censure were submitted for the record.

Business owners Richard Williams and Christian Kindel wrote that they “do not dispute the existence or importance” of the rule. But they drew a distinction “between directing municipal employees and communicating to gather information, share knowledge, or understand community concerns.” They also asked how much staff time and legal fees the city had spent on the matter.

Saugatuck attorney Gary E. Medler argued the resolution “fails to establish any violation” because each contact was an inquiry or request the charter allows. He also accused Anderson, Cummins and Witte of trying to “harass, intimidate and silence” Gardner. He urged the council to seek Anderson’s resignation, fire Cummins and replace Witte.

What a censure would have meant

A censure is a formal, public statement of disapproval. It would not have removed Gardner from office, taken away his vote or imposed a penalty. Its only stated effect was that it would be entered into the city’s permanent public record.

The charter does not mention censure. The council’s authority to adopt one comes from its power to “determine its own rules and order of business” under Section 4.18. Voters can remove a council member early only through a recall election.

Censures of council members are rare in Saugatuck. Only one council member has been censured in the more than 40 years since voters approved the charter in 1984.