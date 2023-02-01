County Administrator accepts new position

By Paul Garrod

Staff Writer

PAW PAW – At the Jan. 24, Committee of the Whole meeting, the Van Buren County Board of Commissioners accepted the resignation of County Administrator Ryan Post, and appointed Charles Norton as interim deputy county administrator as part of the transition, according to a press release from Van Buren County.

Post has worked for Van Buren County for more than four years, serving as finance director and most recently as county administrator. Post has accepted a position as Kalamazoo County finance director. His last day with Van Buren County will be Friday, March 24.

Norton has served as the county’s information technology director for more than five years, “and will bring passion for organizational leadership to the county with the transition,” according to the press release.

The Board of Commissioners expressed best wishes to Post in his future endeavors and

are pleased to have Norton in the deputy county administrator position.