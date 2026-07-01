County communities set to celebrate Independence Day

July 4, 2026 celebrates the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence. Photo: G. Voss

By Gari Voss

The United States is dedicating July 4, 2026, to celebrate the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence. The 4th of July 2026 falls on a Saturday. Several communities are celebrating Independence Day with extra activities on days other than the 4th. In addition, popup fireworks will be happening. Several things to remember:

• Be extremely careful before fires can start easily.

• Fireworks are DANGEROUS. Take precautions when lighting them.

• Do not let children play with ignited fireworks or sparklers.

• Make sure fireworks are legal in the area.

• Keep a bucket of water or garden hose handy.

• Light fireworks one at a time, then move away quickly.

• Never try to re-light or pick up fireworks that have not ignited fully.

• Never use fireworks while impaired by alcohol or drugs.

• Be sensitive to animals in the area. Dogs, cats, horses, etc. can become very agitated by the sounds and lights.

Opportunities to attend larger firework displays across Allegan County can be found in even some smaller communities. Have a safe Independence Day celebration!

City of Allegan: Friday, July 3, 2026

Celebrate this patriotic community festival in Allegan with food, live music, activities, and twice the amount of fireworks on the 3rd of July.

Allegan’s July 3 Jubilee: America 250

Schedule:

5:00 PM – 10:00 PM: Food vendors open.

5:30 PM: Stars Spangled Parade – all are welcome to participate.

6 – 10:00 PM: Live music from Strum, Dumb, and Dumber at the Mahan Park Amphitheater

7 – 10 PM: The Soul Syndicate on the Riverfront Stage

10:15 PM: Massive Fireworks display.

Lake Doster, Plainwell: Saturday, July 4, 2026

Members only can enjoy a day celebrating America’s independence at Lake Doster!

9 am – A 3K/5K run/walk/stroll.

Noon – bike parade begins at Horseshoe Court and ends at the beach. Do not pass the fire trucks and stay in the right lane.

12:30-3:30pm – A beach party will be followed by canoe races to begin at 1:30 p.m.

Yellow tape will be set up to define the Safety Zone, Parking, and areas for setting up chairs will be along Midlakes outside the Safety Zone. A fire truck will be on hand.

Hopkins Sandy Pines 4th of July Parade: Friday, July 4, 2026

Sandy Pines hosts events for residents and guests only.

8:30am – the 4th of July parade participants arrive at the Recreation Station. Residents are encouraged to decorate their golf carts, floats and bicycles for judging starting at 9 a.m.

9:30 am the Parade will begin at the Recreation Station Water Park and will end at the local softball field.

Sandy Pines Holiday Tournaments: July 3-5, 2026

Members and guests can check in at https://sandypines.com/event/holiday-tournaments-4th-of-july-weekend/ for a listing of games for all ages.

Hopkins Hometown 4th of July Celebration: Saturday, July 4, 2026

7-9 am: Freedom Run for the whole family hosted by the Hopkins Cross Country Program.

8-10am Pancake Breakfast at Hopkins Community Church. Check the Hopkins Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/hopkinshometowncelebrations/ for the many event that will

9-10:30am: Non-Denominational Praise & Worship

10:30am: Bed Race registration – 11am: Race begins

Noon-1:30pm: Pie Baking Contest – begin entering pies for judging.

Noon–3pm: Pet & Baby Photo contest;

Noon-3:30pm: Family games & music;

1-4pm: Car Show; \

2pm: Kids Tractor Pull; 3-9pm: Bounce House

4pm: Kids Parade

4pm: Line up for 5pm Community Parade

6pm: Pie Eating Contest

6:30-9pm: Live Music by Luke Lenhart

Dusk –Fireworks.

Saugatuck: Friday, July 3, 2026

Fri., July 3, 2026, 7-9pm: Live music by Jake Steves Band at Wicks Park Gazebo

Dusk: Fireworks

Saugatuck, Saturday, July 4, 2026

10am-5pm: Village Square Art Fair

10am – Parade begins to lineup. Join the armed forces, bands, and floats as they march south on Elizabeth, west on Allegan, north on Butler St., east on Francis & end at High School. Participants should sign up https://www.signupgenius.com/go/10C0B4AADA92DA 0F5CE9-56121166-4thofjuly. Line up at 10:20am near the high school tennis courts.

11am: Parade –

Noon – Family Fun Park Party in Wicks Park – Music, games pie eating contest, Stevens Twisted Balloons, and Doodle Face Painting. Party sponsored by JPD Construction.

12:15pm – Pie Eating Contest for 7 and under

12:40pm – Pie Eating for 8-14 year olds

1pm – Pie Eating 15+

Dusk – Fireworks: Enjoy Fireworks over Lake Kalamazoo from anywhere in Saugatuck or Douglas. Bring a blanket or a chair and find a spot at one of the great parks: Cook Park, Coghlin Park, Wade’s Bayou, and Wick’s Park.

Find parking and a shuttle at the Saugatuck High School on Elizabeth Street. Call the Interurban Shuttle for more information on using this service: 269-857-1418.

Fri., July 3, 2026: South Haven Light Up the Lake

Maritime Makers, 1-3pm: Michigan Maritime Museum, 260 Dyckman Ave. So. Haven

Dusk: Fireworks at North Pier. Best viewing will be from Riverfront Park, North & South Beaches. Watch a livestream of the fireworks from the comfort of your home! Link: https://www.southhavenmi.com/south-beach-live-cam. Music on Cosy 103.7 FM. 3-hour pre-show broadcast begins at 7:00 p.m. on Cosy.

Fri., July 4, 2026: South Haven

11am – Parade will begin at South Haven High School and travel through Downtown South Haven along Kalamazoo, Phoenix & Center Streets.

Sat., July 4 – Sun., July 5, 2026: Juried South Haven Art Fair

Visit Stanley Johnston Park on Dyckman Ave. and relish wonderful art in all medium. https://www.southhavenarts.org/southhavenartfair2026.

Sun., July 6, 2026, 6:30am-1pm: South Haven Rotary Club Pancake Breakfast

Huron St. Pavilion 539 Phoenix St. South Haven

Dorr Weekend: Thurs., July 2 – Sat., July 5, 2026

Thurs., July 2nd: 6pm Hot Rod at ACE Hardware 1614 142nd Ave.

4-10pm, Carnival – Dorr Township Park

Fri., July 3rd: 5pm – Flag Raising Ceremony, American Legion Post 127

Noon – 10pm – Carnival – Dorr Township Park

5-7pm – Touch a Truck, Potters Field

9:30pm – Freedom Fun Run

Sat., July 4th: 7-10am -Pancake Breakfast, Dorr CRC, 4220 18th St.

10:30am: Parade – Participants need to register with Dorr Recreation. Parade begins at Dorr Legion Hall and ends at Moose Lodge.

Following Parade – Ox/Chicken Roast, South Park Pavilion, 1868 142nd Ave.

Noon-10pm: Carnival – Dorr Township Park

6pm: Tractor Pull – Foxfire Pullers Track, 2245 144th Ave.

Dusk: Fireworks, North Park, 1879 142nd Ave.

Sun., July 5th: The Grand Finale

11am-Noon: Community Church Service, North Park Pavilion

Battle Creek Hot Air Balloon Field of Flight & Air Show:

Wed., July 1 – Sun., July 5, 2026

Battle Creek Executive Airport at Kellogg Field!

The summer skies fill with majestic, colorful balloons and the Air Shows featuring Hot Air Balloon Launches, multiple Fireworks by ACE Pyro Fireworks, aerial displays from the USAF F-35A Demonstration Team, Civilian Air Performers, Drone Show, and Twilight Air Show with Smoke-n-Thunder Hot Streak II Jet Truck Run with Hayden Proffitt II. On the ground will be Skerbeck Carnival rides, food vendors, Flippenout trampoline shows, and Field of Rock music.

Fireworks Galore by ACE PYRO, Wed., July 1 & Sat., July 4th, 10:30pm.

For schedule details, go to https://fieldofflight.com/.