County men come together quarterly to give money to charities

By Gari Voss

Men from across Allegan County are invited to gather at the Rock Bottom Bar, 1071 32nd St. (M-40), Allegan, beginning at 5:30pm on Wednesday, November 11, 2026, to pool a bit of their earnings then give it away to a nonprofit in Allegan County. The only requirement of the “club” is to donate $100 each quarter of the year then, if possible, to attend an hour-long meeting during which a nonprofit is chosen to receive 100% of the funds that were added to the “kitty”.

Simple? That was the goal of brothers Justin and Cody Livingston. Even though Justin lives in Boulder, CO and Cody lives in Kalamazoo, MI, the two felt they could start a group of civic-minded men who wanted to make a positive impact on their communities.

On the second Wednesday of the second month of each quarter of the year, the chapters meet at 6pm no matter their time zone. Doors open at 5:30pm and at 6pm, each member adds $100 to the donation pot if they have not already donated online. Then each writes the name of a desired nonprofit on a slip of paper that is placed in “The Hat”. Three slips are pulled from the hat.

Then the fun begins when the person who placed the nonprofit’s name in the hat gets up and has 5 minutes to give an “elevator speech” on why their nonprofit should be given the funds collected that quarter. After the speeches are given, each member votes on the nonprofit that spoke the loudest to their heart. The nonprofit with the most votes is awarded the kitty.

The Allegan County Chapter did not begin until the 2nd quarter of 2026. That said, they already have a nice pool of members who happily contribute. For 2026, quarter 2, the recipient was Safe Harbor Children’s Advocacy Center, and for 2026, quarter 3, Sylvia’s Place received their check.

The Livingston guys started the ball rolling with the mission of reaching out and assisting local charities with funds needed to do the amazing work that they do in their communities. The brothers inspired others to get on the band wagon with the goal of having 100 members in a chapter. That means each quarter of the year, a chapter would contribute $10,000, or $40,000 a year.

Near the beginning of 2026, Ben Otis learned about Guys Who Give from a friend in Kalamazoo. He spoke with Steve Tibbitts who jumped on board, and the wagon started rolling. Though the Allegan County group has not yet reached its 100th member, they continue to reach out to men from Plainwell to Saugatuck and from Pullman to Hopkins to Wayland and all the burgs, farms and residences in between.

“What is amazing,” shared Otis, “is that by submitting the names of different nonprofits across the county, we find out the number of 501(c)3s that work to meet needs of Allegan County residents.”

Otis believes that there are more than 100 men in Allegan County who would like to become a member. Though the desire is to get all the members together on the 2nd Wednesday of the 2nd month of a quarter, the reality is that not all can be physical at a meeting, but they can add their $100 to the kitty.

The more men from across Allegan County that gathers, the closer Guys Who Give can accomplish their mission – find 100+ men, each contribute $100 at a quarterly event, and consider charities and organizations that serve the county of the local chapter. This group can have a fantastic impact in the county in which they live – one organization at a time.

As the Livingston brothers point out. This is the group to join if you don’t have time for long meetings or intensive hours of volunteering, you want 100% of your donations to go to a local charity or organization, and you want to build something local that makes a difference.

To become a member, come to the Rock Bottom Bar on Wednesday, November 11, 2026, with $100 and the name of a favorite 501(c)3. For additional information, email Ben Otis at allegan@guyswhogive.org.

The Allegan Chapter of Guys Who Give thanks Dan and Marcia Wagner for donating the Rock Bottom Bar for these gatherings. On the QT, Ben is looking forward to when there are so many members that they will have to meet in The Silo.