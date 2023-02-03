County Officers of the Year honored

Each January, Clare County Sheriff John Wilson announces the top law enforcement officers for the year just past. The officers honored as the Officers of the Year for 2022 are pictured here. In the back row from the left Undersheriff Dwayne Miedzianowski, Sheriff John Wilson, Executive Command Staff / Sheriff ‘s Choice Award – Melissa Schmidt, Command Staff Member of the Year-Sgt. Steve Sentz, Road Patrol Deputy of the Year-Michael Heugel, Reserve Deputy of the Year – Gary Biggs, and Court Security Officer of the Year-Brent Chinery. In the front row from the left are: Corrections Officer of the Year-Amber Griffith, 911 Telecommunicator of the Year-Kerrie Card, Mounted Reserve Deputy of the Year-Carista Ross, Clerical Staff of the Year-Debbie Kenworthy.

Congratulations to our County Officers