County Road 653 improvement project underway

A new Culver’s restaurant is shown as it takes shape during construction at 277 County Road 665, Paw Paw. The restaurant anticipates an August opening. ~ Courier-Leader photo/Paul Garrod

PAW PAW – Road work has begun on County Road 653, from Red Arrow Highway to 48th Avenue in Antwerp Township. Improvements include asphalt base crushing and shaping, trenching and widening, hot mix asphalt paving, drainage improvements, and installation of concrete curb and gutter. The estimated total project cost is $1,244,000.

This project is funded in part by Federal Surface Transportation Program funds totaling $385,000. The remaining $859,000 is funded by the Van Buren County Road Commission.

The contract was awarded by the Michigan Department of Transportation to Michigan Paving and Materials. The project is expected to be completed by Sept. 26.

During construction, traffic will be detoured. Motorists are advised to follow posted detour routes and allow additional travel time.

For additional information, contact the Van Buren County Road Commission at (269) 674-8011, or via email at vbcrc@vbcrc.org.