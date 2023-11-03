‘Crescendo!’ documentary explores themusical heritage of Sturgis

Main promo screen

SHS marching band

YMCA band 1910

Mike Mort

By Dennis Volkert

“Crescendo! 150 years of Music in Sturgis” premieres at 7 p.m. Nov. 10 at Sturges-Young Center for the Arts.

It is a one-hour documentary celebrating the community’s history of music, beginning with early pioneer days through the present.

“Crescendo!” is the seventh film in the “Windows To Our Past” series, which focuses on history and culture of Sturgis.

From late 19th century parlor music to the dance bands of the 1930s and ‘40s, “Crescendo” outlines the city’s a extensive musical heritage.

Created by videographer Mike Mort, the documentary features such historic groups as J.D. Stacey String Band, Electric City Band, Elks Symphony and contemporary groups that include 16th Avenue Band, Helmsmen Quartet and Sturgis Wind Symphony.

The city has a long list of noteworthy musical leaders, music teachers and a list of composers and songwriters, one of whom was Charles Kirsch with his piece “What the World Needs.” Some Sturgis natives have gained a wide range of musical success and numerous renowned musicians have graced the Sturges-Young stage.

The documentary follows a largely chronological format, exploring music from pioneer days, through the parlor music and bandwagon period, Sturgis Opera House and various timelines of the Sturgis schools music and its instructors. A notable excerpt from the education perspective highlights success of the marching band traveling to multiple states for performances and winning national contests.

Prominent contributors to local music history across various periods are featured, including Phineas Wheat, who wrote the Sturgis High School fight song; John Paul Waite; Jack Bittle; Myron Casner, Robert Welty; and R. Scott Davidson, director Sturgis Municipal Band, which in 1996 became Sturgis Wind Symphony.

There is a brief glimpse at church choirs and the popularity of Sturgis Youth Center music nights from the 1590s and ‘60s.

It has a varied soundtrack throughout, augmented with hundreds of rare archival photos and footage.

Narration is provided by Tim Brown of Kalamazoo. Sturgis Historical Society and others contributed to research. Davidson, Karen Yoder and Rosalie Currier were highly involved in the research, photos and footage and helped with critique of the project as it unfolded, Mort said.

The evening of the premiere involves live music from current Sturgis High School musicians and the opportunity to purchase previous “Windows to Our Past” films.

Ticket price for the premiere is $12 online at Sturges-Young Center for the Arts or $10 at various locations in the community, including Designs by Vogt’s, Five Lakes Coffee, Sturgis Area Chamber of Commerce, Sturgis Historical Museum — At The Depot, York Mercantile and Willer’s Shoes.

Completed films in the “Windows to Our Past” film series, with timeline of premiere.

“At the Depot.” A community works together to do something wonderful for their town. Fall 2014.

“At the Depot II.” A four-year journey to bring our town’s history to life. Spring 2018.

“Dog Town.” Life in a unique neighborhood called Dog Town. Spring 2019.

“Voices Dark Lake.” Sturgis’ African American heritage. Fall 2019.

“City Works.” The story of how Sturgis has “gotten things done.” Fall 2020.

“The Giving Town.” The measure of a community’s soul. Fall 2021.

“Journey of the 11th.” The story of Sturgis in the Civil War. Fall 2022.

“Crescendo! 150 years of Music in Sturgis.” Fall 2023.

Upcoming films in the series: