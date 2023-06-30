Crime spree ends when police nab pair

By John Raffel

Correspondent

MARION – Osceola County Sheriff Deputies, in the early morning of June 24, were dispatched to a report of a burglary alarm at the Tustin EZ-Mart in Burdell Township.

Upon arrival, Deputies cleared the building finding no one inside.

“Upon meeting with the keyholder, surveillance video was reviewed and it was found a male suspect in his 20’s broke the glass on the door and entered the business, stealing alcohol, cigarettes, and lighters,” the report stated. “A Be On the Lookout (BOL) was put out for the suspect and suspect vehicle. Deputies then learned of a missing person complaint taken by the Wexford County Sheriff’s Office regarding a 19 year old male and a 27 year old female. The vehicle they were said to be in and the 19 year old male matched the description of the vehicle and suspect observed on the video from the EZ Mart.

“Deputies from both departments searched the area and were unable to locate the suspect vehicle or suspect.”

Osceola County Sheriff Deputies were later dispatched to an Unlawful Driving Away of an Automobile (UDAA) complaint of a pickup truck in Burdell Township. While waiting for deputies to respond, the victim of this complaint located the vehicle involved in the breaking and entering complaint rolled in a creek.

“It was then found that attempts were made to steal another vehicle and a side by side ATV at a neighbors residence. Deputies checked the area but were unable to locate the stolen pickup,” the report stated. “A few hours later, a call was received from a residence on the Osceola/Lake County border. The caller reported seeing two subjects on his Ring camera going through one of his vehicles. Both Osceola and Lake County Deputies responded and the two subjects were located in Lake County by Lake County Deputies.

“Investigation found the two subjects were the two originally reported in Wexford County. The stolen pickup from the Tustin area was eventually located disabled on private property. Evidence was found in the rolled vehicle, the attempted UDAA, and the stolen pickup from the B&E complaint. Both the 19 year old male and the 27 year old female were lodged at the Osceola County Jail on charges for the UDAA of the pickup. Additional charges are pending arraignment for the breaking and entering complaint, the attempted UDAA’s, and the attempted larceny/attempted UDAA in Lake County.’

The Osceola County Sheriff Office was assisted by the Wexford County Sheriff’s Office, Michigan State Police, Lake County Sheriff’s Office, Reed City Towing, and Meceola Central Dispatch.