Cross Country Finals Recap: TR cross country ends season at state finals; boys’ team finishes 26th

Three Rivers’ Sulley Zietlow competes at Saturday’s MHSAA Cross Country finals at Michigan International Speedway Saturday. Photo provided

BROOKLYN, Mich. — Three Rivers’ boys’ cross country team, as well as Jennifer Hernandez from the girls’ cross country team, competed in Saturday’s MHSAA Division 2 cross country finals at Michigan International Speedway.

The boys’ team finished 26th out of 27 teams competing in the finals, with a score of 617 points. Sulley Zietlow finished 52nd overall out of the 252 runners with a time of 16:18, second among all Wolverine Conference athletes.

Following Zietlow on the team were Jacob Howes (183rd, 17:44), Isaac Perez (197th, 17:55), Jonah Zietlow (205th, 18:00), Reece Howes (213th, 18:09), Trey Hall (234th, 18:45) and Robert Yoder (247th, 19:18).

As for Hernandez, she finished 105th out of 250 runners in the girls’ Division 2 race, posting a time of 20:03.

“As a senior, Jennifer had an amazing season and finished her career in impressive fashion. She now holds the second fastest time in TR history and led an incredible resurgence this season with our girls team as a senior captain. I am proud of everything she has been able to accomplish,” Three Rivers head coach Jason Muckel said.

Muckel praised his team for the effort they put in this season.

“This team, boys and girls, made a commitment to the program on June 1 to put in the work to make this be a special season. I, as their coach, am so incredibly proud of everything they were able to accomplish,” Muckel said. “Not only did we perform well on the course, but we grew as a team and established a strong culture to build on for years to come.”

Sturgis girls 25th at D2 final

BROOKLYN, Mich. — Sturgis’ girls’ cross country team competed in the girls’ Division 2 state final Saturday, finishing 25th out of 27 teams competing.

The Trojans were led by sophomore Berkley Holtz, who finished 102nd with a time of 20:01. She was followed on the team by sophomore Tessa Hatt (154th, 20:43), sophomore Sydney Bir (175th, 21:05), sophomore Kenzie Eicher (226th, 22:24), freshman Eleanor Park (230th, 22:32), senior Paityn Modert (244th, 23:32), and junior Kylie Brooks (248th, 24:09).

Constantine finishes two runners at Division 3 final

BROOKLYN, Mich. — Two cross country runners from Constantine’s boys’ team finished decently in Saturday’s Division 3 final at MIS.

Junior Robbie King finished 100th out of 253 runners with a time of 17:20, while sophomore Alessandro Avila finished 134th with a time of 17:42, the only two to qualify from the St. Joseph County area in the Division 3 races.

White Pigeon girls finish season at Division 4 final, three individual runners finish well

BROOKLYN, Mich. — White Pigeon’s girls’ cross country team made it to their first ever MHSAA state finals as a team, finishing in last place out of 27 teams competing in the Division 4 race.

Junior Jamielynn Delarye led the team, finishing in 183rd place with a time of 23:14. She was followed by senior Analiese Miller (196th, 23:48), junior Rachel Schelstraete (204th, 23:59), sophomore Rachel Byler (225th, 25:40), junior Lydia Byler (227th, 25:54), and sophomore Hanna Helbling (236th, 27:23).

In terms of local individuals competing in the girls’ race, junior Presley Allen of Mendon finished tops among them, finishing 36th with a time of 20:22, followed by sophomore Rowan Allen of Mendon (80th, 21:13) and senior Addie Curtis of Marcellus (160th, 22:40).

Individual Mendon, White Pigeon runners finish season in boys’ D4 final

BROOKLYN, Mich. — Two local runners competed in the boys’ Division 4 final at the MHSAA cross country championships Saturday.

Junior Ben Iobe of Mendon finished 102nd with a time of 18:03, while sophomore Jesse Fielis of White Pigeon finished 113th with a time of 18:10.