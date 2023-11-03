Cross Country Roundup: TR boys’ team makes state finals, Hernandez qualifies for girls; WP girls make first-ever state final

Three Rivers’ boys’ cross country team qualified for the state finals by finishing third at the Oct. 28 regional meet in Portage. Photo provided

Three Rivers’ Jenny Hernandez finished in 12th place in Saturday’s regional cross country meet in Portage, qualifying as an individual for the MHSAA state finals on Nov. 4 at Michigan International Speedway. Photo provided

TR boys’ team makes state finals, Hernandez qualifies for girls; WP girls make first-ever state final

PORTAGE — Three Rivers will be well-represented at Michigan International Speedway this Saturday.

The Wildcats’ boys’ cross country team finished third at the MHSAA regional at Portage West Middle School on Oct. 28 with 122 points, making it to the state finals in Brooklyn, Mich. as a team. Meanwhile, on the girls’ side, Three Rivers’ Jenny Hernandez finished in 12th place overall, qualifying as an individual for Saturday’s finals.

For the boys, Sulley Zietlow finished fifth place overall to earn All-Region honors, finishing with a time of 16:27. He was followed on the team by Jacob Howes (25th, 17:34), Reece Howes (29th, 17:45), Jonah Zietlow (31st, 17:48), Isaac Perez (32nd, 17:49), Trey Hall (44th, 18:17) and Robert Yoder (66th, 19:17).

“Our boys team came in today with a coin flip opportunity to make it to state as a team and it wasn’t really that close,” Three Rivers head coach Jason Muckel said. “Our boys knew coming into the meet they were going to be in a dog flight to make it to the state meet and they exceeded with flying colors. Hard work paid off and I am so proud of everything that these boys have been able to accomplish this season.”

For the girls, Hernandez posted a time of 19:50. She was followed on the team by Anezka Pradna (29th, 21:29) Lillie Kerr (32nd, 21:39), Emily Ventrone (34th, 21:51), Gabby Kilbourn (43rd, 22:32), Salome Tromont (48th, 22:50) and Savannah Headley (58th, 23:28).

“We are so beyond proud of Jenny for her accomplishments this season and qualifying for the state meet,” Muckel said.

White Pigeon girls make finals as team for first time

PORTAGE — White Pigeon’s girls’ cross country team made history, making the state finals for the first time in school history.

The Chiefs finished in third place in the Oct. 28 Division 4 regional at Portage West Middle School with 95 points, edging out fourth-place Centreville for the final automatic qualifying spot from the regional by three points.

White Pigeon was led by Jamielynn Delarye, who finished 15th with a time of 23:12. She was followed by Analiese Miller (21st, 23:37), Rachel Schelstraete (23rd, 24:17), Rachel Byler (28th, 25:00), Lydia Byler (36th, 25:45), and Hanna Helbling (59th, 30:36).

The state finals take place this Saturday at Michigan International Speedway.