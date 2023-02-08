Crowds gathered for Ice Breaker Festival

The 29th Annual Ice Breaker Festival in South Haven was held last weekend, Feb. 3-5, and featured a variety of activities for all ages. Among the activities included: ice sculptures, chili cook-off, cardboard sled race, pub slide, outdoor ice skating, disc golf tournament, s’mores roasting, snowsuit fashion competition, and a frozen fish fling. During the weekend, more than 40 blocks of ice were sculpted, each weighing 300 to 600 pounds. Proceeds from the festival will go to help local non-profit organizations generate revenue to support local programming.

Photos courtesy/Paul DeYoung