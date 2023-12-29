CTE to terminate agreement with city foruse of space at Sturges-Young

Jim Berry, director of Career & Technical Education at St. Joseph County ISD, addresses Sturgis City Commission, regarding termination of an agreement to use space at Sturges-Young Center for the Arts. Photo By Dennis Volkert

By Dennis Volkert

City commissioners on Dec. 20 approved a request for termination of an agreement with St. Joseph County ISD’s Career & Technical Education program, regarding use of space at Sturges-Young Center for the Arts.

City staff had been contacted by Jim Berry, director of CTE, regarding the agreement with the city.

The agreement was approved in January 2023 for use of the kitchen and space for classroom instruction. CTE told the city it has been pleased with SYCA staff and quality of the facility, but space availability and setup is not ideal for classwork.

The plan allowed ISD to use the facility up to an amount of $19,900, for one year. CTA has used only the culinary area, for a fee of $11,900.

Term of the agreement was for July 1, 2023, through June 30, 2024. The plan allowed renewal of the term for an additional year. CTE prefers not to extend the contract. Termination becomes effective June 30, 2024.

At the Dec. 20 meeting of city commissioners, Berry provided a summary of the decision for the board and was available to answer any inquiries.

He said Sturgis High School has an area in its home economics area that fits kitchen requirements and may help to grow participation in the program.

“It has five kitchens. We believe we can increase student enrollment,” Berry said.

CTE hopes to pursue that path for the 2024-25 academic year.

“It has been a great partnership (with SYCA),” Berry said.

The CTE program has expressed interest in continuing to work with SYCA as part of hospitality and culinary programs for special events and activities.

Sturges-Young officials plan to explore other options for rental of kitchen facilities.

City manager Andrew Kuk told the board that timing of ISD’s decision allows enough notice to make alternate arrangements with other interested parties.