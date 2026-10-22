Curbside leaf collection begins Nov. 2 in Sturgis

Fall leaf pickup in the city of Sturgis begins Nov. 2.

Sturgis Department of Public Services crews will begin work north of U.S. 12 and west of North Nottawa Street, proceed throughout the north side of the city, then continue on the south of U.S. 12.

DPS will continue leaf pick-up following that schedule through the end of November, as weather permits.

Residents are asked to have leaves raked neatly onto the terrace area of property, not placed in the street.

The service is available only for city residents. Those with a 5-digit address who reside in the township areas within the city limit are responsible for disposal.

Under the current composting system, officials prefer that residents do not place leaves in plastic bags. If you choose to bag leaves, call the DPS office at 651-2879, 7:30-4 p.m. Monday-Friday to make arrangements for pickup, available as crew schedule allows. Bagged leaves may be taken to the compost site during scheduled hours, but must be removed from the bags.

Compost site hours, beginning Nov. 2:

Tuesday and Thursday: Noon-6 p.m.

Saturday: 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

Sunday: 1-5 p.m.

The site closes for the season at 6 p.m. Nov. 24, or sooner if the site is covered by snow.