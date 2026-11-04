Curtis leads Saugatuck girls to regional title

By Jason Wesseldyk

Sports Editor

PORTAGE—Lyvia Curtis picked quite a time for her first high school cross country victory.

The Saugatuck senior won the Division 3 regional championship in Portage Saturday, Oct. 31, leading the Trailblazers to a team title and a trip to the state finals.

Curtis covered the course in 19:33.4, with sophomore teammate Ellyse Heyser following in second at 19:40.3.

Those finishes helped Saugatuck score 39 points, well ahead of runner-up Watervliet’s 112. Holland Black River secured the third qualifying spot with 122.

The Trailblazers will compete in the Division 3 state finals Saturday, Nov. 7, at Michigan International Speedway in Brooklyn.

For Curtis and fellow senior Kamryn Sixberry, the regional championship carried significance beyond the trophy.

According to Saugatuck boys coach Rick Bauer, who works alongside girls coach and wife Angelina Bauer, the two seniors have played important roles in helping the girls program regain its footing after a stretch of lower participation numbers.

“Lyvia and Kamryn mean a lot to this program,” Rick Bauer said. “The girls team had a couple of down years, and they came in and, with their hard work and dedication to this program, turned it around and got back to the success we’ve traditionally enjoyed.”

Their relationship with Angelina Bauer has developed through more than race-day conversations and instructions at practice.

She still joins the girls on their training runs, sharing the miles that help prepare them for moments like Saturday’s championship.

“These girls mean a lot to Angelina,” Rick Bauer said. “She still goes out and runs in practice with them, and they have run a lot of miles together.”

Watching Curtis cross the finish line for her first high school win brought an emotional response from Angelina, Rick said.

And Curtis and Sixberry had plenty of teammates with whom to share the celebration.

Freshman Elina Guffy gave Saugatuck a third runner in the top seven, finishing seventh at 20:50.7. Sixberry followed in 12th at 21:25.3.

Freshman Elizabeth Cernugel completed the scoring lineup in 17th place with a personal-best time of 21:39.5.

Sophomore Ryann Monroe finished just behind Cernugel in 18th at 21:40.4, giving the Trailblazers six runners among the top 18. Freshman Elizabeth McGowan rounded out the lineup in 49th at 23:42.0.

The combination of senior leadership and younger contributors helped Saugatuck finish 73 points clear of the field and join the boys team as regional champions.

For Rick Bauer, it was a fitting accomplishment for two seniors who have invested so much in the program.

“It was very special to see Lyvia win her first high school meet and for those two to share a regional championship with the other members of the team,” he said.