‘Dashing Through Downtown’ features holiday-related attractions

Collectively called “Dashing Through Downtown,” it is presented by Sturgis Downtown Development Authority.

Nov. 30: “Kristkindlmarkt,” 4-8 p.m., Pleasant Avenue, features vendors, cider and cocoa.

Dec. 1: “Kristkindlmarkt,” 4-9 p.m., Pleasant Avenue; Santa visit, 4-7 p.m., Free Church Park, plus reindeer, cocoa and doughnuts, a performance by Sturgis High School choir, carriage rides and photo-op with The Grinch; “Sip & Stroll,” 5:30-9 p.m., businesses throughout downtown. Punch-cards available at the DDA booth on Pleasant Avenue.

Dec. 2: Santa at Sturgis Historical Museum – At The Depot, 11 a.m.-1 p.m., “Kristkindlmarkt,” noon-4 p.m., Pleasant Avenue; a showing of “Elf,” 1 p.m, Strand Theater; $5 entry fee includes movie, popcorn, “Elf” punch and photo-op with “Elf.” Tickets available online at www.strand4.com or at the theater.

Kristkindlmarkt mugs are available for purchase at $10 each, $12 with hot cocoa. It is a new design this year and sold only at the DDA and Kristkindlmarkt booths.

Also available for purchase through DDA are homemade ornaments, hot cocoa mix and popcorn.

For a complete calendar of events, visit sturgis247.com.