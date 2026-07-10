Declared and Reaffirmed 250 years later in a quiet grove

Audience members lining up for refreshments after the event. The newly repainted Mann House in the background.

Jeff Brigham, presenter of the Declaration of Independence at Concord’s 250th anniversary celebration.

Laurie Perkins, state historian who oversees the Mann House, and Brenda Walters, local historian and organizer of the event.

By KEN WYATT

Contributing Writer

With homeowners and utility crews still dealing with Independence Day weekend storm damage, scores of people gathered Wednesday evening for a ceremonial reading.

This was no minor text being read. It was the words crafted in June of 1776 by a committee of five great Americans and then signed on July 4, 1776, as the Declaration of Independence.

Moreover, it was 250 years to the day since that great text was first read in public by Col. John Nixon at Philadelphia. For the purposes of this reading, Jeff Brigham did the honors under a great, towering oak in the back yard of Concord’s 1884 Mann House.

Yes, it was rich in ceremonial splendor. Church bells were rung in the village. Local American Legion veterans posted the colors of “Old Glory.”

The crowd was welcomed by Laurie Perkins, the DNR state historian who oversees the Mann House as a state historic site. And if anyone else suffered a shortage of patriotic fervor, Brenda Walters made up for it. She prepared and scripted a parade of historic “characters” ranging from Paul Revere to Betsy Ross, and from Abraham Lincoln to a representative Pottawatomi chieftain.

The local Hotchkin sisters (Geri Freeman, Becky Maitland and Jan Hawkins), favored the assembly with a medley of Patriotic songs beginning with Yankee Doodle and ending with Irving Berlin’s “God Bless America.”

The Pledge of Allegiance and the National Anthem engaged the voices of those scores of citizens present.

It was both Pure Michigan and Pure Small-Town America. Jeff Brigham, who introduced and read the Declaration, may well have been the only voice many had ever heard read those magnificent words aloud.

He read in a wondrous context – beneath a towering oak, reminiscent of that 1854 event by which anti-slavery forces gathered on another July day in Jackson and set in motion providential events to fully realize a liberty for all that was merely declared in ‘76.

After the ceremonial adjournment, those present enjoyed refreshments and neighborly conversations on the grounds.

It was both a joyous and a solemn occasion. Who, these 250 years later, can fail to appreciate the words to which the original signers committed themselves?

“We, therefore, the Representatives of the united States of America, in General Congress, Assembled, appealing to the Supreme Judge of the world for the rectitude of our intentions, do, in the Name, and by Authority of the good People of these Colonies, solemnly publish and declare, That these United Colonies are, and of Right ought to be Free and Independent States; that they are Absolved from all Allegiance to the British Crown, and that all political connection between them and the State of Great Britain, is and ought to be totally dissolved; and that as Free and Independent States, they have full Power to levy War, conclude Peace, contract Alliances, establish Commerce, and to do all other Acts and Things which Independent States may of right do. And for the support of this Declaration, with a firm reliance on the protection of divine Providence, we mutually pledge to each other our Lives, our Fortunes and our sacred Honor.”