Obituary: Delores “Dee” Jezek

Delores “Dee” Jezek March 4, 1930 – April 29, 2023

Dee’s life began March 4,1930 in Greenville, Florida, the daughter of Francis (Frank) Ryan and Martha Nicholson. At age two the family moved to Northern Wisconsin where she would spend most of her growing up years except one year in Marenisco, MI, and two years in Louisville, KY with her grandmother, plus time at her father’s primitive resort on Moose Lake between Hurley and Mercer WI. She was a 1948 graduate of Lincoln High School in Hurley, WI.

On February 26,1949 she was united in marriage with Franklin (Frank) Jezek, her soul mate! They began their married life in Lakeside, MI and their two children Debra and Jamie were born in nearby South Bend, IN. In Lakeside she joined an organization that would always be a part of her life, the General Federation of Woman’s Clubs (GFWC). She became a member of the Chikaming Junior Woman’s Study Club, was a Girl Scout leader, PTO member, worked in an office doing cost accounting with a slide rule, and worked as a waitress.

In 1969 Frank and Dee moved their family to Three Rivers, MI where they would live for nearly 40 years. While the girls were in high school Dee worked for several years for the Three Rivers newspaper, then later went to work in her husband’s insurance office. For enjoyment they belonged to a square-dancing club, plus spent time camping; first in an old school bus Frank remodeled, then later in a pop-up camper.

Once again she followed her GFWC love with her membership in the Three Rivers Woman’s Club. After becoming club president she moved up to district president, then the GFWC Michigan state president for two years. As Michigan State president she visited the Embassy in China, had tea with the Ambassador, attended a party at the United States State Department with the Secretary of State, and attended board meetings in Alaska, Rhode Island, Oklahoma, New York City, and Washington D.C.

After Frank retired the couple moved to Michigan’s upper peninsula, first to L’Anse, and finally after selling their Three Rivers home, to Ontonagon. While there they and daughter Deb joined the Ontonagon United Methodist Church. After a few years Dee became a certified lay minister in the church. Along with this she also enjoyed reading, painting, in fact anything artistic and she and Frank did a lot of traveling, camping, and going to RV rallies. She also enjoyed snowmobiling until a bad knee prevented her from continuing. She took pleasure in going to Red Hats, playing the glass in the kitchen band, playing bridge, and especially sitting on their back deck sipping a Manhattan enjoying the beauty of Like Superior.

Surviving her is her husband of 74 years Frank, daughter Jamie (Donald) Hull of Richmond, KY; two grandchildren, Jason Jezek-Hull of Towanda, PA, and Malissa (Dan) Milesi of Traverse City; one great grandchild, Jonathon Jezek Powell (Nicole); and two great, great, grandchildren, Anthony William Jezek Powell and Evelyn Grace Jezek Powell, all of Mesick, MI. She was preceded in death by her parents, daughter Deb Jezek, half-brother A.E. “Paddy” Ryan, and niece Sheila (Stewart) Densmore.

Per her wishes she has been cremated. There will be no service, but a private interment ceremony in Lakeside Cemetery, Lakeside, MI at a later date. If you wish, memorials in Dee’s name can be made to Ontonagon County Animal Protection (OCAP) a no-kill animal shelter in Ontonagon, MI where Frank and Dee adopted their last two dogs, Chinkles and currently Stud. Their address is OCAP, P.O. Box 315, Ontonagon, MI 49953.