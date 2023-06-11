Deputies investigating shooting incident in Sturgis Twp. parking lot

STURGIS TWP. — St. Joseph County sheriff’s deputies are investigating a shooting incident that occurred in a Sturgis Township parking lot Saturday afternoon.

According to police, the incident occurred at 1:50 p.m. in the 69000 block of M-66. Police claim several subjects were reported to be arguing and shots were fired at a vehicle as it drove away. No injuries were reported, and a suspect has been identified in the incident.

Anyone with information regarding the case is asked to contact St. Joseph County Central Dispatch or the St. Joseph County Sheriff’s Department.