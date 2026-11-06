Derek Dobies wins Jackson mayor’s race

By MAURICE IMHOFF

Contributing Writer

Jackson voters are sending Derek Dobies back to City Hall, electing the former mayor to lead the city again five years after he left office.

Dobies defeated John Wilson in Tuesday’s nonpartisan mayoral election, receiving 5,232 votes to Wilson’s 3,595, according to unofficial results from the Jackson County Clerk’s Office. Dobies won by 1,637 votes, receiving about 59% of the votes cast for the two candidates. There were also 131 write-in votes.

Dobies served as mayor from 2017 to 2021. He was first elected to represent Jackson’s 6th Ward on the City Council in 2011 and later served as vice mayor before winning the mayor’s office in 2017. He won reelection in 2019 but did not seek another term in 2021. Daniel Mahoney succeeded him and served two terms before deciding not to seek reelection this year. Mahoney endorsed Dobies in the 2026 race.

Dobies campaigned on neighborhood streets, public safety, affordable housing, costs for residents, economic development and downtown parking. Wilson also focused on streets, crime, parking and city spending.

Turnout was considerably higher than in recent Jackson mayoral races. A total of 9,924 city voters cast ballots, representing 39.52% of the city’s 25,111 registered voters.

The race began with five candidates in the August primary, with Dobies and Wilson advancing to the November ballot.

Dobies will return to office as housing developments, downtown investment and construction continue in Jackson. City leaders also face concerns about neighborhood streets, homelessness, public safety and parking. His experience at City Hall was a major part of his campaign.

Dobies is expected to take office Dec. 1. The results remain unofficial pending review and certification by the Jackson County Board of Canvassers.