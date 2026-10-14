Detectives capture alleged scam artist who defrauded county resident of $500k

On June 17, 2026 Allegan County Sheriff’s Office was made aware of an elderly Allegan County resident who had been defrauded of close to $500,000. In speaking with the victim she stated that she had been contacted about month prior by someone who stated they were from the Federal Trade Commission. They asked her if she had recently made some online purchases. When she replied she had not, they told her that she was the victim of identity theft and that if she didn’t stop it now, they could move on to stealing her children’s identities as well.

The victim stated that the caller had specific information about her and her family and convinced her they were legitimate. She was told that she needed to withdraw her money from her retirement and savings accounts and deposit it with one of their secure couriers and when the identity theft was stopped she would get her money back with interest.

At the time she was contacted by police the victim had already cashed in her retirement accounts, and given the suspects hundreds of thousands of dollars in wire transfers, and checks. On two occasions a couriers had been to her house to pick up a total of $237,000 in gold coins. The victim stated that the suspects were still in contact with her and were supposed to send another courier to pick up $60,000 in cash the next day (June 18).

Allegan County Detectives as well as a detective from Kent County Sheriff’s Office set up inside the victims residence while the suspects made arrangements with the victim for the pickup. Aerial drones were used to oversee the victims residence for unknown persons or vehicles approaching while additional plainclothes detectives and marked patrol cars staged nearby. At around 5pm a male subject was seen approaching the residence on foot.

The victim had been provided a code by the suspects and told that their courier would give her a dollar bill whose serial number matched this code. She was to provide the courier another code and then provide the courier the cash. The male subject approached the residence, provided the victim the dollar bill with the proper code, she in turn gave the cash to the courier. After the exchange was made, The subject was taken into custody by law enforcement.

The suspect was identified as 24-year-old Xiangbo Sun, a Chinese national who was in the United States on a tourist visa. A Lyft driver was located nearby and stated he had driven Sun from Chicago O’Hare to Allegan County then was supposed to bring him to Grand Rapids International airport. Sun stated he had been contacted by other individuals to make the $60,000 pickup in Allegan County, of which he was to be paid a small percentage and then he was supposed to be on a flight out of Grand Rapids to New York.

Records, and cell phone data showed he had been in the United States since late May and since that time had been responsible for over 1 million dollars in fraudulent cash and gold pickups from individuals throughout the United States. While reviewing these records, Allegan County Sheriff’s Office detectives identified the dates, times, and locations for these pickups and made contact with local jurisdictions to share information. While these investigations are still ongoing, arrest warrants have been obtained in two other states based upon the information that was provided.

Xiangbo Sun is currently lodged in the Allegan County Jail for of Larceny by False Pretense $50,000-$100,000. Additional suspects responsible for picking up the gold coins prior to the Sheriff’s Office being contacted have been identified but their names are intentionally being withheld at this time.