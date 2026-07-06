Detroit duo arrested in Three Rivers on drug charges

Michigan State Police’s Southwest Enforcement Team arrested two people from Detroit in Three Rivers after seizing crystal meth, ecstasy, cocaine, and other drugs in a traffic stop and motel room search on June 26. Pictured are the drugs and paraphernalia recovered by police. (Photo via Michigan State Police)

THREE RIVERS — A pair of people from Detroit were arrested in Three Rivers in late June on drug charges after a search and seizure in a vehicle and a local motel.

According to Michigan State Police, the Southwest Enforcement Team arrested the pair after detectives conducted surveillance of suspected drug houses in the area on June 26. Police claim they observed “suspicious activity” involving a vehicle that later left one of those residences.

Deputies from the St. Joseph County Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop, with a Three Rivers Police Department K-9 brought in and alerted to the presence of drugs. A search later found, according to police, 733 grams of crystal meth, “user amounts” of suspected ecstasy, cocaine and fentanyl, and what they claim was evidence of drug distribution.

Police also performed a search of a motel room associated with one of the suspects, claiming to discover 48 grams of suspected crack cocaine, 20 grams of suspected diphenidine, and what they called additional evidence of drug distribution.

The suspects, a 33-year-old Detroit man and a 42-year-old Detroit woman, were arrested and lodged in the St. Joseph County Jail on charges of felony drug possession and trafficking. Charges may also be sought against two other suspects as the investigation continues.