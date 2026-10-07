Dix Street students return to classroom at temporary home

Pine Trails Elementary School in Allegan has been rebranded as Dix Street Elementary West. (Photo provided)

The Otsego Bulldog was on hand to greet students on the first day at Dix Street West. (Photo provided)

By Jason Wesseldyk

Sports Editor

ALLEGAN—For the first time since a fire forced them from their school, Dix Street Elementary students were back in the classroom Wednesday morning.

It just happened to be about 15 miles from home.

Students arrived by bus and car at the former Pine Trails Elementary building in Allegan on Wednesday, Sept. 30, beginning their first day at what Otsego Public Schools has temporarily dubbed “Dix Street West Elementary.”

Teaching and support staff greeted students outside before taking them on tours of the building and helping them find their new classrooms.

For Dix Street Principal Beth Ayotte, seeing the students back together provided an emotional payoff after a whirlwind week.

“It was so rewarding to see smiling students this morning after all the care and effort put into preparing this new building for them to return to the classroom,” Ayotte said. “Their excitement to see their teachers, see their friends, and get back to school was infectious.”

The return came just nine days after a Sept. 21 fire at Dix Street Elementary damaged the school’s media center and resulted in smoke and water damage elsewhere in the building.

With Dix Street expected to be unavailable for an extended period, OPS officials accepted an offer from Allegan Public Schools to temporarily use the former Pine Trails Elementary building.

The building had been vacant since June and was in the process of being sold to Milbocker & Sons, which gave its approval for OPS to use the facility.

That left district employees and community partners with the considerable task of turning an empty school building into a functioning elementary school in a matter of days.

According to OPS, the work continued through Tuesday evening.

DK Landscape Management and Van Dam & Kruisinga were among the community partners assisting with preparations, while district teachers and employees in technology, student services, custodial services, transportation and food service also helped prepare the building.

Ayotte praised the way her staff responded to a situation no one anticipated.

“Our staff has been incredibly positive and hard-working through a challenge none of us expected to encounter,” she said.

The district said its normal safety and security procedures are in place at Dix Street West, including a secure vestibule for visitor check-ins and surveillance systems.

Superintendent Dr. Christie Robinson said getting students back into classrooms required help from throughout the district and beyond.

“We owe tremendous gratitude to our teachers, support staff, first responders, and surrounding community partners who poured endless hours into making this transition seamless,” Robinson said. “Our school family has shown incredible resilience, and we are excited to have students back in their classrooms, ready to learn.”

Parents and guardians will also get an opportunity to see the temporary school for themselves.

Dix Street West staff members are planning a Fall Fest at which families will be welcomed into the building for in-person tours. A date for that event was not included in the district’s announcement.

For now, however, Wednesday represented something considerably more basic after an anything-but-normal nine days.

Dix Street students were back with their teachers, back with their classmates and back in school.