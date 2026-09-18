DNR hearing set to gather information from the public concerning watercraft controls on Big & Little Smith lakes

Berrien Township Supervisor Bryan Bixby reported that the Michigan Department of Natural Resources will hold a public hearing on Smith Lake concerns in October. Bixby reminded board members of how several residents of Big and Little Smith Lakes came to the board last year with their concerns about people using personal watercraft on the lakes.

The DNR hearing will be held at 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 19 at the township hall. The purpose of the meeting will be for the DNR to gather information from the public concerning watercraft controls on the waters of Big Smith Lake and Little Smith Lake in Berrien Township, Berrien County.

Last year, the township requested that a DNR study be conducted on the lake. The goal mentioned last year was for the township to adopt a special local watercraft ordinance restricting watercraft to operate at a “slow safe speed.”

That township action came after residents expressed concerns about high speed vehicles on the lake being a danger to both residents and wildlife.

The notice for the Oct. 19 meeting stated that people can come to the hearing to make comments in person or submit written comments by email or mail by 5 p.m. on Nov. 19. Mailed comments must be postmarked no later than November 16, 2026.

The address for written comments is DNR, Law Enforcement, Attn: Lt. Thomas Wanless, 525 W. Allegan Street, Lansing, Michigan 48933 or DNR-LED-RecSafety@michigan.gov.

Union Church

donation

Members of Trustee Cynthia Layman’s family attended the meeting and presented the township with a $1,000 check for the Union Church restoration project. Layman said after the meeting that the donation will be used to help with restoring the building’s furnishings.

Barbara Layman told board members that her family was donating the money in memory of her late husband who died last year. Also attending the meeting was her daughter and Cynthia’s sister, Lori Laymen Agens.

In addition, other family members took part in the donation. They are son Bradley Layman, granddaughter Jenna Agens, and grandsons Nicholas and Keith Layman.

Barbara Layman noted that the Layman family’s roots run deep in Berrien Township. Not only are there five generations of Laymans buried at the Union Cemetery, she said the family farm on Pucker Street celebrated its sesquicentennial or 150th anniversary last year with the heritage farm sign installed just a few weeks before her husband’s death.

“Thank you so much on behalf of the township,” Supervisor Bryan Bixby said. “It will be put to good use for the church and Cynthia has done a good job with the restoration.”

Cynthia Layman gave a brief update about this year’s Union Church restoration work later in the meeting and promised a bigger report at the board’s October meeting. The update last week came with a request to amend the board’s budget for the project this year which board members approved.

As approved by the board, the Union Church line item in the budget will be increased by up to $4,000 to pay for unexpected repairs that had to be done to the church’s bell tower. Layman said they discovered that the bell tower posts were so brittle that they had to be replaced to secure the tower.

She said a lot of the work this year has been on the inside of the church with work done on the plaster walls, the ceiling and the chimney. She noted that they tried to save as much of the plaster as possible. “The work this year has been very labor intensive,” she said. “We’re at the place where the drywall is almost complete.”

AEP declines to sell

bridge abutments

at this time

Other topics addressed at last week’s meeting included an update on the Lake Chapin pedestrian bridge project. Deb Conley said she was reporting with “sadness and heartache” that talks with American Electric Power for the township to purchase the bridge abutment easements appear to be at an impasse at present.

Conley said she and Layman met with AEP officials recently and were informed that all sales are on hold until further notice. While Conley called the answer from AEP “a no” for now, Bixby remained hopeful that it wlll be just “a bump on the road” to getting an agreement in the future.

Audit report

Board members accepted the audit report that was presented last month. Auditors from Kruggel Lawton gave the township a clean bill of financial health with an unmodified opinion for the fiscal year that ended March 31, 2026.

Auditors reported that township reserves were roughly $1.635 million at the end of the 2025-26 fiscal year which is enough to cover nearly two years of expenditures. The township’s general fund surplus increased the fund balance by $114,560 to $1,635,107.

New software

for clerk

Board members approved the purchase of a new software package that will help Clerk Tory Parrish and office staff write up the minutes of township meetings. The new software uses meeting agendas and audiotapes of the meeting to produce the minutes with the aid of artificial intelligence.

Parrish said she has been using the program on a trial basis in recent months and found it to save a lot of time. She estimated that she spent two and a half hours preparing the minutes each month and now it takes her just a half hour to check for accuracy. The company is called BoardBreeze and the township will pay $359.88 for a year’s subscription.

In other action, the board voted to increase the hearing officer pay for Jim Furkis from $50 to $125 a hearing. Zoning Administrator Ross Rogien said he typically uses Furkis only one or two times a year.

Addiction recovery

ministry

Board members heard from new township resident Caleb Arnold about a program he is running out of the Berrien Center Bible Church. He said he has an addiction recovery ministry and holds meetings at the church on Saturday afternoon. He said he works with Sacred Heart and other similar organizations to provide a 12-step program.

Electronic sign

Board members discussed the possibility of replacing the electronic sign outside the township hall. Bixby said the software connected to the current sign is out of date. He reported that a company provided a demonstration recently of what a new sign would look like and what it could do.

The price the company quoted was $28,000 and Bixby said he told them that the township doesn’t have such an expenditure budgeted for this year. When people asked about possible grants to pay for the new sign, Layman said she would contact Chamber Growth Alliance Director Jennifer Leich to see if she knows of any possibilities.

56 complaints

handled by sheriff’s

department

Board members received monthly reports from County Sheriff Chuck Heit, Fire Chief Norm Carl and Rogien. Heit said the sheriff’s office handled 56 complaints in the township in July, issued eight tickets and made 10 arrests. Carl said his department responded to 19 calls in August, 15 of them in Berrien Township.