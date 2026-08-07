Dobies, Wilson advance in Jackson mayoral race

JACKSON, Mich. — Derek Dobies and John Wilson will advance to the November election for Jackson mayor after finishing first and second in Tuesday’s primary, according to unofficial results.

Dobies led the five-candidate field with 1,817 votes, followed by Wilson with 986. Shalanda Hunt finished third with 888 votes, while Christy May Davis had 409 and Dena K. Morgan had 391.

In Rives Township, Jobeth Carlton won the Republican primary for township clerk with 293 votes. Kendra Adams received 235 votes and Vercilla Hart received 154. With no Democrat filed for the race, Carlton is expected to run unopposed in November.

Voters across Jackson County also decided several local tax proposals in the Aug. 4 primary. Official results will be posted after certification by the Jackson County Board of Canvassers.