Donation kicks-off annual fundraising campaign for Berrien Springs Area Endowment

The Berrien Springs Area Endowment has started its annual fundraising campaign with a $5,000 donation from former resident Denny Stover, BSAE Chairman Richard Bartz announced last week.

“We were excited to see this generous donation from Dennis Stover to kick-off our annual fundraising campaign,” he said.” “It is particularly encouraging to receive support from former residents who continue to invest in our community.”

“Dennis has donated generously to us in previous years, and this year he was in town and assisted us as we mailed out our annual appeal letter,” he said.

“It really comes down to the fact that Berrien Springs has always been and still is home even though I’ve been in Texas and Oklahoma for a long time,” Stover said. “It is always great to come back and see all the positive things that have happened in the community as a direct result of the endowment foundation’s efforts.”

Since the endowment was established in 2000, many individuals and businesses have given gifts that have enabled the fund’s investments to grow to $609,000. These gifts are permanently endowed for the benefit of the residents of the greater Berrien Springs community. Since 2001, grants totaling $206,000 have been awarded to worthy community projects; $130,000 of that amount has been awarded over the last 12 years. Recent organizations receiving funds have included Backpacks for Berrien, the new Berrien Springs playground at the Grove, the historic Union Church restoration project, Berrien Springs American Legion Post 85, and the BS-OT Fire Department.

Through the endowment, contributors may give gifts of cash, appreciated stock, or insurance benefits. Giving to the endowment also provides an avenue to give a lasting gift in memory of a loved one or to honor or recognize a loved one through a memorial in their name.

“A gift of ANY amount will help enhance our quality of life for years and enable future generations to address community needs,” Bartz said. “Support from residents and businesses represents a long-term investment in our community.”

Checks can be dropped off at The Journal Era or mailed to Berrien Springs Area Endowment, P.O. Box 414,Berrie Springs, MI, 49103.

Berrien Springs Area Endowment chairman Dick Bartz accepted a $5,000 donation to the organization from Denny Stover, a 1962 graduate of Berrien Springs High School and former resident who now lives in Edmund, Oklahoma. Pictured from left to right: BSAE members Larry Dow, Kim Keigley, contributor Dennis Stover, chairman Dick Bartz, and members Bruce Stover, and Anne Snyder. (Kathleen Pullano Photo)