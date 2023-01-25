Commercial Record

Doug names Freeman

BY SCOTT SULLIVAN

EDITOR

Douglas Jan. 17 named planning commission, Kalamazoo Lake and Douglas harbor authorities member Greg Freeman city council member over ex-council and PC member C. Daniel Urquhart.

Freeman replaces Phil Topper, a Douglas Cove bartender appointed in January 2022, then elected to council Nov. 8, who resigned 27 days later with a handwritten note on a torn half-sheet of paper. Neither he nor Douglas returned calls asking reasons.

Freeman, says his résumé, retired after 30+ years in project management, most recently at the University of Chicago. He holds degrees in psychology and project management, plus a 100-ton U.S. Coast Guard Captain’s License.

Urquhart, a retired hydraulic engineer, noted he was a council member approximately 20 years ago, knows city history and has time to invest as well.

