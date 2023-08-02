Douglas clerk retires, manager resigns

By Scott Sullivan

Rich LaBombard is out after four years as Douglas city manager. He emailed council July 24 he was resigning effective Aug. 25, and members accepted it Monday, first day after veteran clerk Pam Aalderink retired, turning her reigns over to deputy clerk Laura Kasper, who will for now serve as interim.

“I’ve decided it’s time for me to move on. Per my contract, I’m providing 30 days’ notice. It’s’ been a pleasure to serve,” he said.

“The city,” said Mayor Jerry Donovan, “expresses our appreciation for the services rendered by Rich Labombard during his tenure. We wish him all the best in his future endeavors.”

“As one might expect in this community, other municipalities have reached out to offer support with this transition,” he continued.

“It may offer an opportunity for discussion regarding the potential of sharing resources by blending services in an effort to reduce taxpayer expense while continuing to strive to provide the top quality of service all of our residents expect and deserve.”