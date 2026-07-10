Douglas Terry named interim city manager in Sturgis

Douglas Terry

Sturgis City Commission has approved an agreement with Douglas Terry of Concord as interim city manager.

The decision came at the board’s July 8 meeting.

Terry will start July 20 as temporary successor to Andrew Kuk, whose resignation becomes effective July 24.

Compensation is set at $82 per hour. It’s expected that Terry will work a typical 40-hour week, although he told commissioners he is available “24-7” on-call in situations that may require it.

He is not eligible for benefits such as insurance, pension, retirement, paid holidays and severance, and he may not accrue vacation, personal time-off or sick time. He may use unpaid time-off as requested and approved.

The city will provide reimbursement for mileage traveled from his home to Sturgis, if he uses a personal vehicle. City commission could approve providing a city fleet vehicle, in which case no reimbursement is provided.

Terry attended the July 8 meeting, and answered final queries from commissioners. He reiterated his intent for the role.

“I do have goals for the commission and for myself and for our department heads. One is to assist you in carrying out the business of our citizens. The second is to assist the department heads and whatever their needs are, and I do think we have some pretty competent department heads. Third, I want to help you find your long-term manager. And in today’s employment world, that, in itself, is going to be a challenge.”

Since retiring as a city manager in Litchfield, Terry has served as interim manager in several Michigan communities, most recently in Albion. He also worked in that capacity in Hillsdale (2015-2026). Terry was city manager in Litchfield from 2006 to 2021. Prior to that, he was in that role in Standish (1982-95), Gaylord (1995-98) and Escanaba (2002-2006).

At the commission’s June 22 meeting, the city commission conducted a formal interview with Terry, who was the sole candidate to apply.

Kuk announced his resignation April 22, following a closed session of the city commission. He has served as city manager since April 2023, following a brief stint as interim manager, and almost 15 years in roles as assistant city manager and assistant to the city manager under Mike Hughes. Kuk began work with the city as an intern when he was attending Western Michigan University.