Following last Tuesday and Wednesday’s April 4 and 5 rainstorm that saw two to three inches of rain fall on Van Buren County, Kids Paradise Playground in Paw Paw did not miss the deluge. Standing water could be seen on the east side of Tyler Field, as well as over the road near Vintage Apartments, near the intersection of Liberty and St. Joseph streets.
Courier-Leader photos/Paul Garrod
Downpour floods children’s playground area
