Driver pinned in vehicle, rescued by firefighters

The Paw Paw Volunteer Fire Department responded to a one-vehicle roll-over crash Saturday night, April 15, in Paw Paw Township. Paw Paw Fire Chief Jim DeGroff said the crash occurred on 72nd Avenue. DeGroff said the driver was pinned in the vehicle for approximately 40 minutes, until he was freed by firefighters. He was transported to a hospital for treatment of injuries. Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office, Michigan State Police, Paw Paw Police Department and Van Buren Emergency Medical Services assisted at the scene.

Photo courtesy/ Paw Paw Fire Department