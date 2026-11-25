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By Jason Wesseldyk

Sports Editor

The morning greetings. The hellos in the hallway. The occasional staff room banter.

Those are some of the things Bill Dunn says he’ll miss most about this time at Saugatuck Public Schools.

Dunn spent his final day in the classroom on Tuesday, Nov. 24, retiring after 37 years in education, including 24 with SPS.

“The last day of school will be bittersweet,” Dunn said. “I will miss the daily interaction with staff and students, the spontaneous smile or wave from a student, or the occasional staff room banter.”

Dunn—who has been the varsity football coach since coming to Saugatuck—and his wife, Bev, had been talking about retirement for about a year.

With the football season over, he said, the timing felt right. He’s looking forward to spending more time at home and traveling to visit their children and grandchildren.

Given his long tenure as an educator, it might be surprising to find out that teaching wasn’t Dunn’s first career plan. Rather, the graduated from college with a business degree.

But he soon realized the business world wasn’t for him, leading him to go back to school to earn his teaching certificate and later his master’s degree.

“At first I got into education because of coaching,” Dunn said. “My high school coaches were phenomenal role models, and I have such a passion for the game of football.”

He wanted to do for young people what those coaches had done for him, and he saw teaching as another way to make that connection.

Dunn started at West Ottawa as a business and marketing teacher. He also joined the football staff as an assistant, eventually becoming the head junior varsity coach.

When Saugatuck had an opening for a head football coach, then-athletic director Dan Wilson hired Dunn to coach and teach. Wilson became a mentor to Dunn, who took over as athletic director after Wilson became principal.

Dunn spent 20 years as athletic director. By the time he stepped down from that role to focus on teaching and coaching, all four of his sons—Will, Nick, Blake and Brad—had graduated after playing sports at Saugatuck.

“That 15-year run of coaching my four sons was pretty special to me,” Dunn said in a June 2025 interview.

On the football field, Dunn inherited a program that had lost 33 straight games when he arrived in 2003. The streak reached 42 in his first season.

A year later, though, Saugatuck went 5-4 for its first winning season since 1996.

Dunn went on to lead Saugatuck to state championship games in 2010 and 2017. In June 2025, he was inducted into the Michigan High School Football Coaches Association Hall of Fame.

In announcing his retirement from teaching, district officials pointed to what Dunn brought to the school day.

“Bill has been a warm smile and friendly face in our schools, bringing great energy to his students and colleagues every day,” the district wrote. “We’re grateful for the many ways he has shaped the Trailblazer community through the years.”

Asked what stands out most about his time in Saugatuck, Dunn pointed to the relationships he developed with students and staff and the connection he made with the community.

“They are long-lasting relationships that I will cherish forever,” he said. “It means so much to be out and about, run into former students or players, and reminisce about the days when they were in school.”