Early voting underway across Jackson County

By MAURICE IMHOFF

Contributing Writer

Early voting is underway across Jackson County as voters begin casting ballots ahead of the Nov. 3 general election. The nine-day early voting period began Saturday, Oct. 24 and continues through Sunday, Nov. 1, giving voters the option to cast a ballot in person before Election Day. This is the first midterm general election in Michigan where early in-person voting is available statewide following the constitutional amendment approved by voters in 2022.

Early voting has continued to grow locally since the option became available statewide. During the August primary, more than 1,400 Jackson County voters cast ballots during the early voting period, about twice the number recorded during the comparable 2024 primary. Jackson County Clerk Cierra Sowle also said roughly 400 election inspectors were trained for this year’s elections.

Early and absentee voting are already drawing large numbers across Michigan. As of Tuesday morning, more than 1.39 million voters had cast ballots, or about 18.8% of the state’s active registered voters. More than 215,000 ballots had been cast at early voting sites since they opened Saturday, while more than 1.17 million absentee ballots had been returned. More than 134,000 people voted early in person during the first weekend alone.

Jackson County has 11 designated early voting locations, although voters must use the site assigned to their city or township.

City of Jackson residents can vote on the second floor of Jackson City Hall, 161 W. Michigan Ave., from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. each day.

Voters in Blackman, Henrietta, Rives, Springport, Tompkins and Waterloo townships share a location at Blackman Township Hall, 1990 W. Parnall Road in Jackson, which is open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Columbia Township residents can vote at Columbia Township Hall, 8500 Jefferson Road in Brooklyn, from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., with extended hours from 10:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. on Thursday and Friday.

Concord, Parma and Pulaski township voters share the Concord Community Center, 310 Homer Road in Concord.

Grass Lake, Napoleon and Norvell township voters can cast their ballots at Grass Lake Township Hall, 373 Lakeside Drive in Grass Lake. Both locations are open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Several other townships operate their own early voting locations. Hanover Township residents can vote at Hanover Township Hall, 311 Farview St. in Horton, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Leoni Township voters can cast their ballots at Leoni Township Hall, 913 Fifth St. in Michigan Center, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Liberty Township residents can vote at the Liberty Township Office, 101 W. Liberty Road in Clarklake, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

In Sandstone Township, early voting is available at Sandstone Township Hall, 7940 County Farm Road in Parma, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Spring Arbor Township residents can vote at 107 E. Main St. in Spring Arbor, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Summit Township residents can cast their ballots at Summit Township Hall, 2121 Ferguson Road in Jackson, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The Nov. 3 election also comes during the national midterms, when voters across the country will determine the makeup of Congress for the final two years of President Donald Trump’s term. All 435 seats in the U.S. House are on the ballot, along with 35 U.S. Senate seats, including two special elections. Republicans currently hold a narrow majority in the House. Michigan voters will also choose a new U.S. senator following the retirement of Gary Peters, who decided not to seek another term.

Voting early works much like voting at a polling place on Election Day. Voters check in, receive a paper ballot, make their selections and place the completed ballot directly into a tabulator.

Those who still need to register can do so in person at their local clerk’s office through Election Day with proof of residency. Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 3, with polls open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

A complete list of early voting sites and hours is available through the Jackson County Clerk’s Office website at co.jackson.mi.us, while voters can also verify their assigned location at Michigan.gov/Vote.