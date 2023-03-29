Easter egg hunts and other activities planned by area towns

Many area towns will hold Easter Egg Hunts and other activities. Among the events include:

Saturday, April 1, Meet the Easter Bunny – Elks Lodge, 405-1/2 Phoenix, South Haven, noon.

Saturday, April 8, Easter Egg Hunt – Trinity Lutheran Church, 115 E. Monroe St., Bangor, 10 a.m.

Saturday, April 8, Bunny Hop – Bangor High School, 11 a.m.

Saturday, April 8, Easter Egg Hunt and Photos with Easter Bunny – Lawrence Village Park – Infants up to age 2, 10 a.m., Little Tigers – ages 3 to 5, 10:20 a.m. Elementary, ages 6 to 9, 10:40 a.m., Young Teens, 9 to 13, 11 a.m., special needs, 11:15 a.m. Breakfast served at Lawrence American Legion Hall, 8 to 11 a.m. Sponsored by Lawrence Ox Roast and Homecoming Committee, Friends of the Lawrence Branch Library and Lawrence Township Emergency Services.

Saturday, April 8, Easter Egg Hunt – Kal-Haven Outpost, 10 a.m.

Saturday, April 8, Paw Paw Community Easter Egg Hunt – Kid’s Paradise Playground, Paw Paw, 10:30 a.m. ages up to 12. Sponsored by RedArrow Ministries.

Saturday, April 8, Community Easter Egg Hunt – Trinity Lutheran Church 721 Pine St., Paw Paw. Easter Egg Hunt at 11 a.m. for kindergarten through sixth grade. Pre-K hunt in playground. Lunch and music, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.