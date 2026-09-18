Eau Claire Fighting Beavers chew up the Tigers

68-38 during their 2026 Homecoming game!

Eau Claire High School celebrated its Homecoming 2026 by crowning London Pratcher Homecoming Queen and Mickael Clark Homecoming King during halftime festivities. London is the daughter of Tiffany Miller, and Clark is the son of Michael Clark and Nikki Stewart.

The Eau Claire Beavers eight-man football team hosted the Muskegon Heights Tigers on Friday, September 11th, and celebrated a Homecoming victory at the end of the night as the Fighting Beavers chewed up the Tigers 68-38.

The Eau Claire High School Marching Band performed under the direction of Madissen Kozel during their halftime show and during the game.

Beaver Jamaal Roseburgh celebrates with teammates Christian Branch and Korey Roseburgh after scoring the Beavers’ first touchdown of the game with about four minutes remaining in the first quarter.