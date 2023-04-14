Eggstravaganzas in Clare, Farwell celebrate the holiday

Story and Photos By Steve Landon

One sure sign Spring has sprung is the arrival of the Easter Bunny. After dealing with an unusually warm winter with many ups and downs Old Man Winter finally surrendered and retreated to a colder climate to make room for Spring and much warmer temperatures. Unlike 2022 when the frigid old fella gave everyone a final blast of winter in time for Eggstravaganza, 2023 would offer pleasant temperatures and sunshine and for all to enjoy. Activities in Clare and Farwell as well as in surrounding communities last Saturday had youngsters hopping for joy.

As the sun began to burn through early morning clouds, families from throughout the area began entering the parking area at Clare Municipal Airport in vehicles filled with eager youngsters. As they awaited the arrival of the Easter Bunny and the big egg drops, many kids played games, met local police, firefighters checked out an airplane while seated in the cockpit and took part in games and fun competitions. Smokey the Bear even got involved. At the height of all the fun a plane came roaring over the airport with a big eared individual who waved at cheering fans below with each pass. upon landing the ever-loving Easter Bunny made its way over to greet fans, many who ran over to give out some huge hugs.

At 10:30 a.m. high above the airport “Egg Drop One” approached out of the west destine for the drop zone where the crew would launch countless colorful plastic eggs to cheering kids who watched in awe from below as they fell to Earth. Three drops took place covering age groups 0-4. 5-8 and 9-12 . Collected eggs were turned in by participants for candy, prizes donated by area merchants.

Thanks to the Clare Pilots Association, area merchants, and volunteers everyone had a really good time. This year event was clearly one of the biggest ever in part because of beautiful weather.

Huge Crowd Farwell’s popular Easter Eggstravaganza 2023.

Presented by the Village of Farwell Parks & Recreation and local merchants, this year’s event was fantastic from start to finish Brightly colored eggs were spread out in special sections surrounding the City Park and the Farwell farmers Market.

When not on the hunt children enjoyed games and other activities plus a chance to win a door prize. or a bike .

Fresh from helping out in Clare the Easter Bunny was back at work visiting kids and lending a helping hand in Farwell. Lots of goodies, happy kids and a Spring weather made for a special and memorable morning for all.

Didn’t make it out this year ?, Don’t worry Easter will be back before you know it so make plans now to attend in 2024

Youngsters enjoy a visit with the Easter Bunny at the Clare Airport on Saturday, April 8th.

“Egg Drop One” launches its precious cargo

One Hula Hoop competitor gives it all as she tries to keep going in the popular competition.

Bike Winners

This year Farwell gave out new bikes to some lucky winners like this young lady who celebrated her new bike with the Easter Bunny. This year’s winners were; 0-4 – Madison M., Jax H., Harper A.; 5-8 Cotton McPhee and McKenzie Marek; 9-12 Grayser McPhee, Alivia Cutler and Chloe Kidd

One young lady mastered balancing a large egg on her head with as she walked in one of the games

Anxious youngsters look on while awaiting their turn to hugs the Easter Bunny

One young man created the perfect hat for the days festivities

One lucky winner picks out a basket