Enjoying a winter wonderland in Otsego

The Wheeler family in Otsego once again provided the community with a spectacular light show to celebrate the Christmas season. The lights are programmed to “dance” with the music that can be heard on 88.5 FM while in the vicinity of the house.

The winter storm that swept through the area in the days proceeding Christmas only served to add to the atmosphere of the light show, with the various colors of the lights reflecting off the freshly fallen snow. (Photo by Terra Wesseldyk)

