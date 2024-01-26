Eric Eishen retires from Sturgis Bank

Eric L. Eishen is retiring after 45 years of service to Sturgis Bank, Sturgis Bancorp announced Jan. 15.

It marks completion of a planned succession process that began in July 2022 when Eishen relinquished day-to-day operations of the community bank to Jason Hyska as chief executive officer and Matt Scheske as president and chief operating officer.

Eishen had retained the Sturgis Bancorp roles of president and CEO and added Sturgis Bank roles of executive vice president and chief strategy officer.

“They say if you love what you do, you’ll never work a day in your life,” Eishen said. “I have truly loved working for the bank, which has given me a memorable career and a unique opportunity to serve our community and its residents. I am incredibly thankful to our board for giving me the chance to retire earlier than I had thought possible.”

Eishen began work at Sturgis Bank at age 12, mowing grass, weeding flower beds and washing windows for his father, Leonard, who at the time was president and CEO. He started his banking career as a teller at age 15, serving in roles of increasing responsibility until he became president, CEO and a director of Sturgis Bancorp in 2002 and of the bank in May 2003.

Sturgis Bancorp’s board of directors appointed Hyska to serve as president and CEO.

Eishen said he will miss colleagues and customers, but he is leaving Sturgis bank “in the best of hands.”

“Jason, Matt and the leadership team are incredibly knowledgeable, highly motivated and deeply caring – in short, everything you want in community bankers,” Eishen said. “I am confident in their leadership.”