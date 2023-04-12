Ex-mayor, candidate face election counts

By Scott Sullivan

Editor

Saugatuck city council member and former mayor Garnet Lewis was arraigned April 3 on charges of failure to report a violation on nominating/initiative petitions.

Mark Miller, a physician and candidate who ran with Lewis and three others for council last November, then made aware of the issue ended his run, was arraigned for the same count and failure to report.

The misdemeanor, investigated by the Michigan State Police, carries a penalty of up to one year in jail and a $500 fine.

Lewis and Miller, both freed on $1,000 bonds, pleaded not guilty before Allegan County 57th District Court Judge Joseph Skocelas. They are scheduled for an April 27 pretrial before Skocelas at 10:45 a.m.

Lewis, appointed by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer Feb. 21 to the Michigan Travel Commission, resigned that post last week, sharing on her Facebook page, “Recently, I have become embroiled in a legal matter that I fear will be a distraction to you and the good works of the Michigan Travel Commission.

“While I intend to vigorously defend myself,” Lewis went on, “I believe for the good of all I should step down from the commission, effective immediately.”

Court records show the incident in question occurred July 26, 2022, a warrant was issued March 3 and the two bonded out thereafter.

Lewis, owner of Isabel’s Market and Eatery in Douglas and owner of the commercial real estate investment operation Vigano LLC, was first elected to council in 2019, having served on the planning commission prior.

Re-elected in 2021, peers voted Lewis mayor for one term. Current mayor Scott Dean replaced her last November. Her current two-year council term will expire in November 2023.

Prior to then, Lewis ran unsuccessfully as a Democrat for Michigan Senate in 2018 and 2014. The former Saginaw County Democratic Party chair also ran for 98th District House in 2008.

Miller, a former Navy doctor and Allegan County Emergency Services director, is now an emergency room physician.