Excellence in Education Award recipients named

The Van Buren Intermediate School District’s (VBISD) Parent Advisory Committee paid tribute Thursday night, May 4, to this year’s Excellence in Education Award recipients. A reception was held at the Van Buren ISD’s Conference Center. Shown in front row, from left, Nicole Stenman, Mariann Dowd, Amy Paul, BrieLynn Sturm, Mindy Carlsen and Tracy Derhammer; in the middle row, from left, Jessie Goodrode, Amy Klein, Chelsea Embury, Lashonia Leonard and Lisa Stephayn; in the back row, from left, Bill Dygert, Betsi Verseput,William Nelson, Katie Potts, Ben Tomlison and Deb Kollar. Missing from photo are Michelle Olsen, Julie Dolezan and Leslie Rafferty.

Courier-Leader photo/Paul Garrod

By Paul Garrod

Staff Writer

LAWRENCE – The Van Buren Intermediate School District’s (VBISD) Parent Advisory Committee paid tribute Thursday night, May 4, to this year’s Excellence in Education Award recipients. A reception was held at the Van Buren ISD’s Conference Center.

This year’s recipients include – Administrator – Bill Dygert, Bloomingdale, and Tracy Derhammer, Paw Paw.

General Educator – Ben Tomlinson, Paw Paw; Nicole Stenman, South Haven; and Amy Klein, Hartford.

Special Educator – ISD Program – Bill Nelson, VB Tech Career Readiness; Lisa Stephayn, ECSE Paw Paw; and Lashonia Leonard, CTC.

Special Educator – Local District – Chelsea Embury, Bangor; Betsi Verseput, South Haven; and Michelle Olson, Paw Paw.

Transportation/Support Staff Personnel – Mindy Carlson, Paw Paw; Julie Dolezan, Paw Paw; and Jessie Goodrode, VBISD.

Ancillary Staff – Katie Potts, VBISD/Hartford; Leslie Rafferty, VBISD/ECSE; and Deb Kollar, VBISD/BGLC.

School District Team – Bloomingdale Special Education Team.

PAC Partner – Andrea Chapman, event coordinator, VBISD Conference Center