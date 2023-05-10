Courier-Leader & Flashes

Excellence in Education Award recipients named

The Van Buren Intermediate School District’s (VBISD) Parent Advisory Committee paid tribute Thursday night, May 4, to this year’s Excellence in Education Award recipients. A reception was held at the Van Buren ISD’s Conference Center. Shown in front row, from left, Nicole Stenman, Mariann Dowd, Amy Paul, BrieLynn Sturm, Mindy Carlsen and Tracy Derhammer; in the middle row, from left, Jessie Goodrode, Amy Klein, Chelsea Embury, Lashonia Leonard and Lisa Stephayn; in the back row, from left, Bill Dygert, Betsi Verseput,William Nelson, Katie Potts, Ben Tomlison and Deb Kollar. Missing from photo are Michelle Olsen, Julie Dolezan and Leslie Rafferty.
Courier-Leader photo/Paul Garrod

LAWRENCE – The Van Buren Intermediate School District’s (VBISD) Parent Advisory Committee paid tribute Thursday night, May 4, to this year’s Excellence in Education Award recipients. A reception was held at the Van Buren ISD’s Conference Center.
This year’s recipients include – Administrator – Bill Dygert, Bloomingdale, and Tracy Derhammer, Paw Paw.
General Educator – Ben Tomlinson, Paw Paw; Nicole Stenman, South Haven; and Amy Klein, Hartford.
Special Educator – ISD Program – Bill Nelson, VB Tech Career Readiness; Lisa Stephayn, ECSE Paw Paw; and Lashonia Leonard, CTC.
Special Educator – Local District – Chelsea Embury, Bangor; Betsi Verseput, South Haven; and Michelle Olson, Paw Paw.
Transportation/Support Staff Personnel – Mindy Carlson, Paw Paw; Julie Dolezan, Paw Paw; and Jessie Goodrode, VBISD.
Ancillary Staff – Katie Potts, VBISD/Hartford; Leslie Rafferty, VBISD/ECSE; and Deb Kollar, VBISD/BGLC.
School District Team – Bloomingdale Special Education Team.
PAC Partner – Andrea Chapman, event coordinator, VBISD Conference Center

