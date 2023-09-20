Exchanging of keys marks power plants continued operation

A Changing of the Keys of the Covert Generating Station was held Wednesday, Sept. 13, at 2600 77th St., Covert. The key exchange marks the continued operation of the former New Covert Generating Plant, now operated by Consumers Energy. The transition is part of Consumers Energy’s nation leading clean energy transformation plan. In photo from left, are Derek Nofz, Consumers Energy; Kurt Doroh,Van Buren County Commissioner; Daywi Cook, Covert Township Supervisor; Dick Godfrey, Van Buren County Commissioner; Ken Tomaski, Covert Generating Plant; John Faul, Van Buren County Administrator; Jean Kang, Director of Generation, Consumers Energy, Ross Stein, South Haven Township Supervisor, Mike Chappell,Van Buren County Commissioner; LeeRoy Wells, Senior Vice President Operations, Consumers Energy; Paul Schincariol,Van Buren County Commissioner; Norm Kapala, Vice President Generations Operations, Consumers Energy; Zach Morris, President, Market Van Buren; Tim Sparks, Vice President Electric Supply, Consumers Energy and Gail Patterson-Gladney,Van Buren County Commissioner.

Photo courtesy/Van Buren County government